Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $124.52 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

