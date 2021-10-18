Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.8 days.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $124.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

