Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Lessened by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 71.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,500 shares during the period. Eventbrite comprises 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 197.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 112.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

