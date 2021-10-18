Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $226.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $888.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,648 shares of company stock worth $3,250,931. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

