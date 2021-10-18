F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Update

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

FXLV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 329,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

