Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 625,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

FLMN opened at $6.25 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

