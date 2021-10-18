Federal Reserve Bank of New York Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,471,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 25.3% of Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Federal Reserve Bank of New York owned about 3.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,279,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

