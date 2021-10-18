FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.71. FibroGen shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

