FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.71. FibroGen shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 390 shares traded.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.