Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.