Financial Analysis: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First National and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.97%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 3.43 $8.86 million N/A N/A First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.35 $57.53 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First National beats First National Bank Alaska on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

