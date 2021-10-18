FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 50.9% in September

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FINV opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FINV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

