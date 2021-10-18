First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

