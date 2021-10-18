First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

