First Foundation Advisors Buys 334 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,972,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 46,872 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $160.02 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.