First Foundation Advisors Has $491,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 288,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $237.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.