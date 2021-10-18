First Foundation Advisors Invests $377,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

