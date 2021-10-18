First Foundation Advisors Sells 11,640 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

