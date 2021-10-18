First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.