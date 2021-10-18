First Light Asset Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $440.66. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

