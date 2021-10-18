First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 60,891 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the period. Repro Med Systems comprises 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 12.19% of Repro Med Systems worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 658.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 132,656 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,195. The company has a market cap of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

