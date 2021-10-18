First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

