First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.48 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 206,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. The Beauty Health accounts for about 1.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $28,923,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $25.15 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

