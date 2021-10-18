First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.92. 3,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.