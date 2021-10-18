First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.