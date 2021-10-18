First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $72.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

