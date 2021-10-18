First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 1,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.