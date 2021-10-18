First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after buying an additional 411,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

