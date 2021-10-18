FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $87.53. 156,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.