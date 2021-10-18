Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,082 shares of company stock worth $7,209,398. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

