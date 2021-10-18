Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.