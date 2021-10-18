FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 1,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

