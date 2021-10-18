Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of FLXS opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2,672.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Flexsteel Industries worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

