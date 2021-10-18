Fluity Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $704,736.85 and $66.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,206,800 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

