Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.55% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $116,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $755.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

