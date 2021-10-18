Fmr LLC Has $110.78 Million Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,524,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.94% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $110,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.