Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $131,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

