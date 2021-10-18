Fmr LLC Purchases 2,378,978 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Primo Water worth $121,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

PRMW opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

