Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 244,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 422.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.