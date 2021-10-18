Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $40,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $212.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

