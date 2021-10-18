Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.29 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

K opened at $61.79 on Monday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

