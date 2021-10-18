Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of Penumbra worth $36,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Penumbra by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $267.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.99. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

