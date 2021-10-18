Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.08 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $39,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.