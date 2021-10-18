Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 128,773 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,773 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $35,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.