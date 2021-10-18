Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 787,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 104,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.