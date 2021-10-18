Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,878 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

