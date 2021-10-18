FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 261,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,814 call options.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. 2,446,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686,805. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.