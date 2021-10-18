FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 261,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,814 call options.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. 2,446,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686,805. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

