FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Issued By Truist Securiti

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $639.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.33 and a 200-day moving average of $627.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

