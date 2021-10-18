FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.22 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

