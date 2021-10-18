FY2022 EPS Estimates for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut by Piper Sandler

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

OKTA opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $414,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $355,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.